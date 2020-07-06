TV alert: a celebration of north country all-stars

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A reminder: this is the week for the 7 News all-stars show.

What is that, you ask?

If you’re a regular viewer of WWNY, you know we take a big interest in the achievements of north country high school students. During the school year, we bring you “Athlete Of The Week,” “Academic All-Star,” “Arts All-Star” and - new this year - “Career/Tech All-Star.”

In a normal year, the all-stars would be honored at our annual banquet.

We can't safely do that because of COVID, so this year we will honor them with a half-hour special.

“North Country All Stars: A Celebration,” will air on Channel 7, WWNY, Wednesday night at at 7:30.

The special will air a second time on WNYF, FOX at 7 o’clock Thursday night.

A scholarship winner from each of our categories will be announced during the broadcast.

Each winner receives a $1,000 scholarship..

