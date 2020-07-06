Y reopens for youngsters

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Y at the Fairgrounds in Watertown officially reopened Monday as part of Phase 3 of Governor Cuomo’s reopening plan.
The facility reopened for “for low-risk youth sports and recreational activities.”
That means you can’t use most of the Y’s equipment or lift weights, but kids can now enjoy what the YMCA has to offer, with a few restrictions.
“We’re open, we’re running. There were smiles and laughs, it was fantastic,” said Ambrose Souza, Managing Director of Youth Development and Sports.
What’s in? Basketball, archery, some other sports including the Y’s soccer camp.
But there are obvious differences: special entrances and exits and hand sanitizer at every corner.
“They (children) can expect to wear masks in all of the common areas, and they can expect to be screened when they come in.,” said Denise Young, the Y’s Chief Executive Officer.
“We ask them to enter the building... sanitize their hands, lots of hand washing.”
Due to its size., the Y at the Fairgrounds is the first to reopen, but Young is hoping other locations will follow in the coming weeks.
“We will look at next week where we can safely open other areas for sports and recreation. We also will be running camps,” Young said.
While the gym, including workout equipment and weight stations remain closed, Young and Souza agree it’s nice to see smiles and laughter back at the Y.
“It’s just exciting to see kids back in the building. Kids doing what they do, doing gymnastics. It was great to see those smiles. It was great to see those kids,” Young said.
If you’d like to sign your children up for any of these activities, Young says you can go online or call the YMCA to schedule a time.
