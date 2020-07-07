Beating the heat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's another hot and dry day in the north country, but there are some ways to cool off.
At Thompson Park, dozens of kids enjoyed the splash pad.
Mirra McDonough says she was having fun splashing around while celebrating her 7th birthday.
She says the water cooled her off to the point where she didn't realize the temperature hit 90.
Meanwhile, Harley Monaghan was enjoying her first trip to the splash pad with her brother.
"It's super dang hot. It's pretty cool just because I like water," said Harley.
"It's hot. That's why we're playing at the splash pad," said Mirra.
Things were hot in downtown Watertown too. At one point Tuesday, the State Office Building’s temperature read 93.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.