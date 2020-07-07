Boat tour companies voice frustration over border restrictions

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Boat tour companies in the Thousand Islands are still operating under government restrictions.
For people visiting the north country, taking a boat tour on the St. Lawrence River is usually on the list of things to do while venturing through the Thousand Islands.
But because of border restrictions, companies like Clayton Island Tours have had to change their routes. They have to avoid Canadian waters.
Clayton Island Tours owner David Kay says the border being closed has caused some tourists to reschedule.
"We have had people that want the two nation tour and they want to go through Canada and the United States and obviously we just can't do that," he said.
Adding to Kay's frustration is a video sent to us by one of Kay's boat captains. It's of a Gananoque Boat Line ship, a Canadian boat company. We were told the video was taken in U.S. waters near Alexandria Bay on Friday morning
“So they’re taking the whole tour, seeing both the U.S. and Canadian side and we can’t do that because the Canadians won’t let us into Canada. If we’re not allowed in their waters, then I don’t see why they are coming through ours,” said Kay.
7 News called Gananoque Boat Line for comment but we haven't heard back.
Meanwhile, Kay says his company is doing its best through all the COVID-19 restrictions.
The company has asked guests to wear face masks and to stay 6 feet apart from other parties while aboard.
"We do the best we can with what we are given. We just stay out of Canadian waters at this time. It's a beautiful tour and they are going to see a lot of things they haven't seen on any other boat line when they go with us," said Kay.
So when will things be back to normal? Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has asked for a phased reopening of the border.
As for Clayton Island Tour, it hopes to expand routes once again when the U.S. and Canadian governments say it is safe to do so.
