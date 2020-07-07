Dry weather leads to more grass fires

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The hot and dry weather can cause grass fires to spread. There were several reports of those types fires in the north country Tuesday.
One of them was along Route 12E in the town of Brownville.
The field is feet away from Nick Tufo's home. He says he's thankful the fire didn't spread.
"I heard a pop and I looked out and I've seen a little bit of smoke, so I look out and I come out running down and, uh oh. So I call the fire department and they are like, 'Yup, we will be there.' So I grab the hose, run out and it's gotten twice the size by the time I came back," he said.
Fire officials say it took about 2 minutes to put out the fire.
They aren’t sure how it started, but believe it may have begun on the shoulder of the road.
