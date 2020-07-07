The Greatest #ATHOME Videos

The specials will celebrate the latest crop of home videos that reflect the creativity, humor and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences over the past few months. In May, CBS aired THE GREATEST #STAYATHOME VIDEOS, also hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, which featured video moments created during our communal quarantine, and provided an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. All of the specials will be filmed with minimal crews practicing social distancing and will be produced with extensive safety precautions in place.