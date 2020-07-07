WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS returns with four new specials, beginning Friday, July 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS’ hit comedy THE NEIGHBORHOOD, the new one-hour episodes will air each Friday through August 14, and showcase the next generation of viral home videos in the age of social distancing.
The specials will celebrate the latest crop of home videos that reflect the creativity, humor and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences over the past few months. In May, CBS aired THE GREATEST #STAYATHOME VIDEOS, also hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, which featured video moments created during our communal quarantine, and provided an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. All of the specials will be filmed with minimal crews practicing social distancing and will be produced with extensive safety precautions in place.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.