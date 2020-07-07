Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties report no new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties Tuesday.
In Jefferson County, the total number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began stands at 106.
One person is hospitalized. A total of 92 people have recovered from the virus.
There are 12 people in mandatory isolation, 96 in precautionary isolation, and 21 in mandatory quarantine.
Overall, the county has tested 8,345 people.
In St. Lawrence County, the total number of confirmed positive cases to date is 224.
Eight cases are active.
One person is hospitalized.
Officials said 213 people have been released from isolation.
Since the pandemic began, 19,294 people have been tested for the virus in the county.
