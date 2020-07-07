Louis Angus “Luigi” Jacobs, 62, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Louis Angus “Luigi” Jacobs, 62, a resident of Wade LaFrance Memorial Road, Snye, passed away July 1, 2020 at Cornwall Community Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Luigi was born February 5, 1959 in Cornwall, Ontario the son of the late Donald and Bernice (Sunday) Jacobs. He grew up in Syracuse, where he attended school.
He was a handy-man for many people throughout the community. He enjoyed being outdoors – fishing, gardening, and sitting on the porch were some of his favorite pastimes. Luigi also enjoyed taking photos and cherished the time he was able to spend with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Careah Letizia (Dallas) of Syracuse; Louis Angus Jacobs, Jr. of Syracuse; Patrick Donald Jacobs (Jessica King) of Akwesasne; Brian Jacobs of Akwesasne; Tylar Jacobs (Hannah Martin) of Akwesasne; Kateri Jacobs of Akwesasne; Brendan Jacobs-Thompson (Heather White) of Akwesasne; and Kiana Jacobs-Thompson (Rasentonkwa Tarbell) of Akwesasne; and his grandchildren, Angie, Dallas Jr., Oliver, and Louie Letizia; Patience, Paisley, Patrick Jr., and Aviana Jacobs and Braylan Jacobs-Thompson.
He is also survived by his sisters, Helena and Carmella Jacobs of Syracuse, Katrina Jacobs (David Colon) and Regina Jacobs, all of Akwesasne; his brothers, Ernest, Phillip, and Daniel Jacobs of Akwesasne and Christopher and Ira Jacobs (Lauren Powless), all of Syracuse; and will be missed by his loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nieces and nephews, Andrew, Danielle, and Donald Jacobs.
Friends may call Wednesday 2-8:00 PM and Thursday 9-12:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM. Burial of his cremated remains will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Dewitt. Services will be attendance controlled and those attending are asked to observe social distancing and wear face coverings.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance Service.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.