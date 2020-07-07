Memorial planned for murder victim Treyanna Summerville

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A memorial service is planned for 18 year old murder victim Treyanna Summerville.
Her obituary, released Tuesday, says all are welcome to attend the memorial at Gouverneur Community Center this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The 18 year old was killed on June 22 in her home at 135 Rowley Street in Gouverneur, where she lived with her mother and a younger sister.
A 13 year old girl was charged with her murder.
The obituary describes Treyanna as "a quiet, sweet young lady, whose smile could light up your soul."
A Gouverneur Central School senior, Treyanna was just days away from graduating when she was killed.
The obituary says she “had dreams of attending college or joining the U.S Air Force. She enjoyed her time at school, where she was a dedicated student and track athlete. She would often be seen walking to her favorite places around town to enjoy quiet time. Treyanna was very kind and compassionate to those that were blessed to know her and will be greatly missed by many.”
