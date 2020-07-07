More hot days ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures could hit 90 in some places Tuesday, although most places will be in the upper 80s.
There’s a 20 percent chance of afternoon popup showers. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny. With a dew point expect to hit the upper 60s, it will also be quite muggy.
There’s a 40 percent chance of showers overnight.
Hot and muggy conditions stay with us through the end of the workweek.
It will be in the upper 80s and mostly sunny on Wednesday. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
It will be in the 90s Thursday and Friday, with hazy, hot, and humid conditions both days. Friday has a 30 percent chance of showers.
There’s a 50 percent chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly sunny both days with highs around 85 on Saturday and around 80 on Sunday.
Monday will be partly sunny with highs around 80. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain.
