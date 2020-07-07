Ogdensburg names interim city manager

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg has an interim city manager.
Members of the city council went behind closed doors Tuesday afternoon to consider one or more candidates.
They emerged after about half an hour and voted to appoint Stephen Jellie. The vote was 4 to 3.
Councilor Mike Powers was among the "no" votes. He said he objected to how the city sought out candidates.
Jellie will begin on Thursday and be paid $1,500 a week.
He will serve until a permanent city manager is appointed. That could be in January.
