Patricia M. Clement, 72, of Fowler

Patricia married Richard A. Clement on June 27, 1964 in the Gouverneur Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Stanley Brown. She worked as a crew trainer for McDonald’s, sold Avon and Stanley home products, and had worked at the Groveton Paper Mill. She was a member of the Fly Wheels and Pullies Club in Constableville and the Draft Horse Club. She loved to sing and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia also loved playing softball, fishing, and making wedding and birthday cakes.