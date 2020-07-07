Petition seeks in-person special ed summer school

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES has decided against in-person summer school for special education. A petition to change that has gained hundreds of signatures.
Nine year old Tripp Anson is happy playing with his sister, mom and dad. But mom and dad wish he was somewhere else most days. Namely, back in school.
“Now he’s getting to where he’s having a little more bad days with his temper and getting upset,” said dad Timothy Anson.
Tripp can’t talk. For him, learning to put on his own shoes and socks were big accomplishments. He can upset easily when routines change.
“What we’re doing at home, we’re trying to maintain what they do at school. But it will be a setback. It’s uncertain until they go back to school,” said mom Bryanna Anson.
The state has given the green light to in-person summer school for special needs students like Tripp. But St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES and many other BOCES have chosen to continue to operate their special ed classes online only.
“You put safety first. That’s safety of students, staff. That has to come before any other priority,” said Thomas Burns, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES superintendent.
To offer in-person classes, BOCES would need to obtain protective gear, hire staff, and configure classrooms for social distancing. Burns acknowledges pitfalls.
“There is no doubt going to be more significant learning regression in all students, but especially in our students with disabilities,” said Burns.
He said setbacks like that will be a key focus in the fall. But many parents aren’t buying BOCES’ arguments. The Ansons felt so strongly about it they started an online petition.
“It’s just kind of hurtful when they didn’t go back,” said Bryanna.
The petition had nearly 700 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anson’s petition is more than just signatures. It also has a comment section. Many parents of special needs children are using it to express the challenges they face.
“It was nice to read all the comments because I didn’t realize there were so many other people that felt the way we did about it,” said Timothy.
With summer school just starting, the Ansons are hopeful something can be done. BOCES says its decision was made in consultation with all school districts.
