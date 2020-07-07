Plans approved for agriculture-focused building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Jefferson County developer is taking another step toward expanding an agricultural business park in the north country.
The first phase of a plan to bring a warehouse and distribution building to the town of Watertown was approved Monday.
The building will go up at the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park off State Route 3.
It will be about 20,000 square feet with easy access to Interstate 81.
There are no tenants set to move into the new building.
The ag park is just a great location, great soils,” developer Mike Lundy said. “I mean it’s an ideal site for construction. We’ve got five more lots that are approved for subdivision that could be built on. This is just continuation of our development.”
Lundy says they plan to break ground on the project this fall, with occupants being able to move in by the end of the year.
