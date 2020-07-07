Richard D. McCarthy, 69, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Richard D. McCarthy, 69, passed away Sunday July 5, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. In keeping with Richards wishes there will be no public services and his family will honor him privately. Please take a moment to connect with his family on the “Tribute Wall” section of his obituary on our website, www.hammillfh.com.
Richard was born in Massena on March 29, 1951 to the late Charles McCarthy and Eileen Jackson. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central in 1970 and after graduation, he served his country in the United States Marine Corps League. He was married to Meredith Clark and they had 3 children. The marriage ended in divorce. He was then married to Dolores McCarthy, who predeceased him on May 28, 1998.
For many years Richard ran his own trucks and rigs and was an automotive mechanic as he was self-employed. He spent many hours working in his garage fixing things, a jack of all trades. He also spent time on the family sawmill.
He truly cherished time spent with family, whatever the occasion, having them in his company made his day and was something he looked forward to.
Richard is survived by his three children, Merry Jo Parker of Winthrop, Richard McCarthy II of Massena, and EJay McCarthy of Missouri; step-children, Jean Parker, Anita Taylor, Roger Taylor, and Jerry Taylor; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy McCarthy, James McCarthy, Ronald McCarthy, Gary McCarthy, Patricia Dibble, Janet Grill; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A brother Robert McCarthy predeceased him on January 17, 2019.
Memories and condolences can be shared with his family on our funeral home website.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.