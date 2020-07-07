Richard D. McCarthy, 69, of Winthrop

Richard was born in Massena on March 29, 1951 to the late Charles McCarthy and Eileen Jackson. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central in 1970 and after graduation, he served his country in the United States Marine Corps League. He was married to Meredith Clark and they had 3 children. The marriage ended in divorce. He was then married to Dolores McCarthy, who predeceased him on May 28, 1998.