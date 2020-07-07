Roger W. White Sr., 96, of Watertown

Roger was born July 11, 1923 in New York City. He was adopted 11 months later by Ralph L. and Maude T. White and brought to Watertown where he lived out his life. Roger had an active mind, energetic body and ‘can do’ attitude which led him to many adventures and outrageous pranks. He was usually accompanied by like-minded neighborhood buds who would become his lifelong friends. Roger loved a large array of outdoor activities, but especially enjoyed skiing, sailing and duck hunting. From a young age, Roger was an avid reader and always had a book nearby. He loved learning and had a large breadth of knowledge, but had little interest in the confines of traditional education. When the local attempts at schooling weren’t successful, he was sent to Vermont Academy. He loved his time there, especially flying through the air as a member of the varsity ski jumping team. Upon graduation, he returned to Watertown to work at the family business G.W. White and Son Lumber and Building Supplies under the tutelage of his father and grandfather.