St. Lawrence County extends burn ban

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has extended its burn ban for a second time.
The ban first took effect on June 27 and was set to expire on July 2, then it was extended to today (July 7).
Now the ban is set to expire at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 12.
The county is currently under an emergency declaration through July 26 because of extremely dry conditions.
Outdoor and open burning is not allowed, except for campfires built inside metal campfire rings.
The ban was instituted to try to stop a rash of out-of-control grass and brush fires.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.