3 states added to New York’s mandatory quarantine list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - People traveling from more states will have to quarantine themselves if they come to New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday morning that Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma have exceeded the threshold for the quarantine mandate.
People traveling from 19 states are required to quarantine for 14 days if they come to this one.
The three new states join Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.
The rule applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
Cuomo has said that he fears that people traveling from states with high infection rates could cause another spike in COVID-19 cases in New York.
The state tested 56,736 people Monday. Of them, 588, or 1.04 percent, were positive.
The North Country’s positive rate was somewhat lower at .2 percent.
The governor said 10 people died from the illness Monday, which is far lower than the nearly 800 people who were dying each day in early April.
There were 836 people hospitalized Monday, with 160 of them in intensive care.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.