Tax filing deadline coming up fast

TOWN OF PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The deadline to file your 2019 federal and state income taxes is just about a week away.
Tax Day was pushed back to July 15 this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gary Rowe, a certified public accountant with M.R. Gaebel, says that if you owe money, it has to be paid by July 15 even if you file for an extension.
Rowe says his office has been busy but he's still taking clients.
"We are as busy now as we would be say 10 days before April 15. The due dates of of extensions didn't change. You get an automatic 6 month extension, but that 6 months doesn't start on July 15. It starts April 15," he said.
Rowe says people can still file for an extension. If you do, the deadline to file for your taxes will be October 15.
But again, if you owe money, that is still due next week even if you file an extension.
