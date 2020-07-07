Tomorrow’s Health: hot flashes, morning exercise & disappearing symptoms

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hot flashes and night sweats are linked to greater risk for heart problems.
A study in the American journal "Obstetrics and Gynecology" found that women of any age who have hot flashes and night sweats are more likely to experience non-fatal cardiovascular events such as heart attacks, angina, and strokes.
The risk was 70 percent greater in postmenopausal women.
Morning moves
Moving your body in the morning could help heart bypass patients get a good night's sleep.
European researchers looked at patients who were having trouble sleeping and performing everyday activities after surgery.
They found low-exertion aerobic exercise, such as walking, cycling or swimming, in the morning was most beneficial for sleep.
Smell & taste return
The loss of smell or taste in mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients was either resolved or improved in four weeks for most people.
The survey-based study said more follow-up is needed to determine if the remainder of patients will experience future improvement.
