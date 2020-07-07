Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Washington Street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You’ll need to plan for a detour if you’re heading to downtown Watertown on Washington Street today (Tuesday).
The 500 block will be shut down for much of the day Tuesday as crews work on a sewer line.
That's between the intersection of Paddock and Winslow streets and the intersection of Ten Eyck Street and Keyes Avenue.
City officials say temporary barricades will be up and businesses in the area will be accommodated.
Construction should wrap up by the end of the day.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.