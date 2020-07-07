Treyanna N. Summerville, 18, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Treyanna N. Summerville was born on November 2, 2001 in Anchorage, AK. On June 22, 2020, God decided that Treyanna was too beautiful for earth and He took her Home to His loving arms. She was a quiet, sweet young lady, whose smile could light up your soul. Treyanna was a member of the GHS Class of 2020, who had dreams of attending college or joining the U.S Air Force. She enjoyed her time at school, where she was a dedicated student and track athlete. She would often be seen walking to her favorite places around town to enjoy quiet time. Treyanna was very kind and compassionate to those that were blessed to know her and will be greatly missed by many.