Treyanna N. Summerville, 18, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Treyanna N. Summerville was born on November 2, 2001 in Anchorage, AK. On June 22, 2020, God decided that Treyanna was too beautiful for earth and He took her Home to His loving arms. She was a quiet, sweet young lady, whose smile could light up your soul. Treyanna was a member of the GHS Class of 2020, who had dreams of attending college or joining the U.S Air Force. She enjoyed her time at school, where she was a dedicated student and track athlete. She would often be seen walking to her favorite places around town to enjoy quiet time. Treyanna was very kind and compassionate to those that were blessed to know her and will be greatly missed by many.
Treyanna is survived by her loving father, Cedric Summerville. Her younger sisters, Ja-nia Summerville and Rhianna Charlton. Her grandparents, Almon Summerville and Gwen Thomas. Her great grandmother, Delcene Hayden. Her uncles, Rodney Summerville and A.J Summerville. Her step-brother, Tae’von I. Charlton and many great uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A memorial will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. All are welcome to attend.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com.
