Watertown hopes to open Thompson Park pool this summer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown city council is looking to open the Thompson Park pool after construction is completed this summer.
With a proposed amendment to the city budget, council members are aiming to open the pool mid-August with restricted hours from noon to 6 p.m. into September, weather and staffing permitting.
The council is working to smooth out some details to include how to train staff and to get the grounds around the pool ready for the high number of visitors expected to come.
