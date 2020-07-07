Work underway to extend Black River Trail

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new extension will connect a popular Watertown trail to an underused city park.
It's just a half-mile addition, but the new path will connect the Black River Trail to Waterworks Park on Huntington Street. That makes the whole trail five miles long.
City planner Mike Lumbis says the addition will run under the Eastern Boulevard bridge and connect the park to Walker Avenue.
“Really, we’re just trying to extend the trail network along the Black River to provide recreational opportunities for city residents, residents in the surrounding towns and villages, and to the overall community,” Lumbis said.
The Black River Trail extension began last fall.
Lumbis says the project should wrap up by the end of summer.
