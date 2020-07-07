Worth F Tibbles Jr, 56, formerly of Redwood

Worth is survived by his ex wife Jean Tibbles of Calcium, NY; 4 kids Mistylou Denner [daughter] and her husband Richard Denner II of Evans Mills, NY; Dustin Parker [stepson] of LaFargeville, NY; Axton Parker [stepson] and his companion Dianne Lowe of Hortonville, NY; Samantha Parker [step Daughter] of Watertown, NY; Worth is also survived by 9 grandchildren Haileigh, Nevaeh, Xavier, Isaiah, Mellissa, Mathieu, Forest, Tyrell, and Levi. Worth is also survived by 2 sisters and 1 brother, Linda Hirschler and her companion Jo Eggelston of Redwood, NY; Cheryl Karlsson of Maine; and Edwin Tibbles of Natural Bridge, NY; and also nieces and nephews.