Worth F Tibbles Jr, 56, formerly of Redwood

CONCORD, N.C. (WWNY) - Worth Federick Tibbles Jr, 56 passed away from a natural cause on July 4, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina were he was living.
Worth was born on April 29,1964 in Watertown, New York.
Worth was the son of Worth F Tibbles Sr, and Gertude Tibbles.
He was a resident of New York most of his life until moving to Concord, NC in 2016.
Worth worked as a construction worker for variable places, Worth also was a roofer, and worked as a taxi driver while living in North Carolina.
Worth loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his family. Worths Grandkids were his life. He would always do things for his grandchildren.
Worth was in the fire department for 20 years, were he was then an honorary member of Redwood Fire Department. Worth loved to watch NASCAR and football.
Worth married Jean Adams in October 1993 they were married for 26 years their marriage ended in a divorce in 2016.
Worth is survived by his ex wife Jean Tibbles of Calcium, NY; 4 kids Mistylou Denner [daughter] and her husband Richard Denner II of Evans Mills, NY; Dustin Parker [stepson] of LaFargeville, NY; Axton Parker [stepson] and his companion Dianne Lowe of Hortonville, NY; Samantha Parker [step Daughter] of Watertown, NY; Worth is also survived by 9 grandchildren Haileigh, Nevaeh, Xavier, Isaiah, Mellissa, Mathieu, Forest, Tyrell, and Levi. Worth is also survived by 2 sisters and 1 brother, Linda Hirschler and her companion Jo Eggelston of Redwood, NY; Cheryl Karlsson of Maine; and Edwin Tibbles of Natural Bridge, NY; and also nieces and nephews.
Worth was predeceased by his dad Worth F Tibbles Sr, his mom Gertude Tibbles and his brother Jeff Tibbles.
Celebration of life will be held upon discretion of the family.
