Another hot day with more to come

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot again today and even hotter tomorrow.
Places in central and western New York have already had heat advisories. Parts of the north country will have one Thursday.
Wednesday will be hot and humid with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Some spots could end up in the low 90s.
There’s only a 40 percent chance of popup showers in the afternoon, so it’s not likely we’ll get relief from our dry conditions.
It won’t cool down much overnight. Lows will be around 70.
It will be sunny and in the low to mid-90s on Thursday.
A heat advisory for Jefferson County and northwestern St. Lawrence County starts at noon Thursday and ends at 8 p.m. on Friday.
It will be mostly sunny and in the 90s again on Friday.
Our best chance of rain is on the weekend. There’s a 60 percent chance on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday.
It will be mostly cloudy and in the mid-80s Saturday. It will be partly sunny and in the low 80s on Sunday.
It will be in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday with a small chance of rain each day.
