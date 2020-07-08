Arlene Joy (Ploof) Currier, 85, of Massena

Arlene was born on August 15, 1934 in St. Regis Falls, the daughter of Arthur and Hazel (Dishaw) Ploof. She was a graduate of St. Regis Falls. Arlene married Herbert G. Currier on January 29, 1952. Mr. Currier predeceased her on February 28, 1998. While her children her young she stayed at home to raise them, Later she started working as an independent driver for the Courier Observer for over 30 years. Arlene enjoyed her flower gardens and watching her family at many sport activities.