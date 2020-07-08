Beverly J. Hunter, 82, of Waddington

Beverly operated the family dairy farm with her husband Arthur. She enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, and square dancing. Beverly enjoyed helping and spending time with friends and neighbors. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars and a member of the Methodist Church of Waddington. In the past, Beverly held various leadership positions in both the Eastern Star and the Methodist Women’s Society, was active in church events, and also served as a Sunday school teacher. Her children have happy memories of Beverly making countless pies for church and Masonic dinners. Beverly drove school bus and was employed at Atlantic Testing Laboratories in Canton and St. Lawrence County for several years.