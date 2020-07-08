Creativity and safety on display at new art gallery

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown has a new art gallery. It could be just what people need to get out of their isolation blues.
The Fibonacci Art Gallery is open for business and hoping to draw a spotlight on the nine local artists that contribute there.
"We tried to gather a group of artists that showed a variety of different styles. We've got drawing, painting, sculpture, woodcarving, printmaking, ceramic sculpture, so there's a real variety here," said Ginny Hovendon, contributing artist.
The artists used to have a gallery in Clayton, but aspired to move to downtown Watertown for more exposure.
"We were a little concerned about starting this business during a pandemic, but I think people are really ready to get out and explore a little bit and see downtown and see the new gallery," said Hovendon.
Local artists say now, more than ever, people could use something beautiful in their life.
"You can see that during COVID-19 and isolation, the arts are what people are going to. We need theater, we need music, and we need the visual arts," said Laura Oakes, North Country Arts Council board member.
The artists are excited to have customers see all they have to offer. They just ask that folks wear a mask and limit the crowd to three or four people at a time.
