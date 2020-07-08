Gananoque Boat Line halts tours of Thousand Islands

GANANOQUE, ONTARIO (WWNY) - A Thousand Islands tour boat company in Canada is closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gananoque Boat Line made the announcement on July 4 after receiving guidance from the Province of Ontario.
"This decision has been made by the Health Unit of Leeds and Grenville as we are currently still operating in Phase Two of the reopening process," the tour company said on its Facebook page. "Please keep up to date with us...as we prepare to begin Phase Three in the reopening process as soon as possible."
The company's gift shop and restaurant remain open.
Ontario, like New York, is reopening businesses in phases to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases.
Gananoque Boat Line was in the news lately after at least one American tour boat line voiced frustrations about having to avoid venturing into Canadian waters.
A boat captain for Clayton Island Tours sent 7 News a video showing a Gananoque Boat Line ship with people on board. We were told the video was taken in U.S. waters near Alexandria Bay on July 3.
7 News has made repeated attempts to contact Gananoque Boat Line for comment but we haven’t heard back.
