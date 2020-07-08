Harrisville paid more for buses than it needed to, audit finds

Harrisville, N.Y. (WWNY) - A state audits finds that the Harrisville school district paid more for buses than it needed to.
That audit was released Wednesday by the state comptroller’s office.
Auditors say the district did not apply for all the state aid it was entitled to when it bought seven buses, so it lost out on nearly $500,000. The district applied for aid for three buses while the audit was underway.
District officials, who agreed with the audit’s findings, said they simply forgot to apply for the aid by the deadline.
The audit also says the district borrowed more than it needed while buying 11 buses, costing about $11,000 in interest.
School officials say they borrowed the full purchase price of the buses and didn’t factor in trade-in values.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.