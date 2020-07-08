John Vassallo, 58, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The funeral service for John Vassallo will be 12:00pm Friday, July 10th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There are no calling hours. Burial with military honors will take place following the funeral in the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery.
John passed away Wednesday, June 24th. He was 58 years old.
John was born October 19, 1961 in Ui Jongbu – City, Korea, the son of Patrick Vassallo and CHU Hwa Cha.
John joined the United States Army in 1982, serving as a Personnel Specialist until his honorable discharge in 1988.
At the time of his death, John worked in the Fort Drum dining facility.
He is survived by his parents, Robert J. and Hwa Cha Redman; and his brother, James D. Redman.
He is predeceased by his father, Patrick Vassallo.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
