Local schools relieved to be getting state guidance on reopening

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo said the state will finalize guidance for reopening schools next Monday. North country school officials say getting that state direction will be helpful as they make their plans.
North country school districts are preparing to open their doors in the fall. They're also preparing for another year of distance learning or a combination of both.
"Next week we anticipate we will have the information that we need to be able to finalize the types of plans that we all have been working on in hypotheticals and working on in scenarios," said Steven Todd, superintendent, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.
Schools are getting health and safety guidance from the state next week, along with guidance from the state Board of Regents.
LaFargeville Central School District officials created a plan task force and is sending surveys out to families before they come up with their plans.
"We don't want to be in a situation where we were last year and in two days we were trying to throw together something. We want our community and our parents to be prepared if something happens, if this gets better or worse, which ever way this goes that they know what is going to happen," said Travis Hoover, superintendent, LaFargeville Central School District.
The district is also working on improving distance learning.
Todd says schools will likely have to submit more than one plan on July 31.
"Conditions could change either between now and September or we could open under a particular scenario in September and conditions could change after that and it might require us to move to a different model," he said.
But whether or not schools will open is up to the state. A decision will be made the first week of August.
“Could you have different decisions in different regions on August 1 or is it just a global yes or no? That’s a great question, but I am going to duck it,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.
So for now north country schools are waiting and preparing for the unknown.
