Man suspected of selling drugs outside store

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of possessing more than 100 envelopes suspected of containing heroin.
Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force say they were called to the General Store on Bradley Street in Watertown on July 6 when the owner suspected there were drug deals happening on his property over the previous couple of days.
After task force members observed what they suspected were drug transactions, they arrested 42 year old Robert Brown, but not before a brief foot chase that ended in the 500 block of Meade Street. Police say Brown threw away the suspected drugs during the chase.
They say he was in possession of $102 in cash, a counterfeit $100 bill, 124 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a suspected suboxone strip, and several hypodermic needles.
Brown was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, arraigned in Watertown city court, and sent to jail where he is being held without bail.
The drug task force is continuing to investigate and anticipates filing additional charges.
