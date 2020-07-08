Mary Faye Wall, 81, of Massena

There is a special bond between best friends, Shirley Brown and Mary were never separated living miles apart. She is blessed with many great-grandchildren all across the United States. Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Phillips and Paul with her last living brother Kenneth residing in FL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Memorial contribution may be shared with a charity of one’s choice. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com