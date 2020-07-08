Mary Faye Wall, 81, of Massena

Massena, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Faye Wall, 81, passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family. Calling will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Those planning to attend are asked to please observe social distancing and are required to wear face coverings. Interment will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Antwerp, NY.
She was born August 17, 1938 in Watertown, NY to Fayette Haven Brownell and Mary Therese Dickson. Mary graduated high school in Lewiston, Maine and she attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC.
Mary married Donald Wall on June 24, 1996. She was the most wonderful woman the Lord could have chosen for Don to spend their lives together. Her husband’s Dale Wells and Francis Thomas predeceased her.
She and fan started Martha’s House and Grace Ministries while in Florida. Mary found her calling, dedication her life to laboring for her Lord and Savior. Mary and Donald were missionaries for the Lord Jesus Christ living in Santander Jiménez, Mexico. Together, they started Vision Mayor de Pentecostes or Great Vision of Pentecost. Mary and Don shared a wonderful and blessed life together. Surviving Mary is her husband, Donald, and their children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Peter and Melissa Thomas with their children Nance and Randy Arquiett, Peter and Molli Thomas, Jordan and Paul Nezezon and Joshua Tiernan. Joseph and Lynette Thomas with their children. Donald Jr. and Lisa Wall and their daughter Ashley Wall. Gloria Wall and her children, Emanuel and Brittany Navarou, Adrianna Ross and Stormie McKoin.
There is a special bond between best friends, Shirley Brown and Mary were never separated living miles apart. She is blessed with many great-grandchildren all across the United States. Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Phillips and Paul with her last living brother Kenneth residing in FL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Memorial contribution may be shared with a charity of one’s choice. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
