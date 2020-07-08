3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties Wednesday.
In Jefferson County, there were 2 new cases, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began to 108.
Two people are hospitalized. A total of 92 people have recovered from the virus.
There are 13 people in mandatory isolation, 125 in precautionary quarantine, and 14 in mandatory quarantine.
Overall, the county has tested 8,582 people for the coronavirus.
In St. Lawrence County, 1 new case was reported Wednesday, meaning the total number of confirmed positive cases to date is now 225.
Eight cases are active.
Two people are hospitalized.
Officials said 213 people have been released from isolation.
Since the pandemic began, 19,572 people have been tested for the virus in the county.
