Sackets Harbor & state at odds over budgeting

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor officials and state auditors are at odds over whether the village has not been operating under realistic budgets.
That disagreement was unveiled in an audit released Wednesday by the state comptroller’s office.
In general, auditors say the village officials budgeted nearly $5 million more than they spent in general, water, and sewer funds from 2016 to 2019.
The audit says officials also took $3.6 million out of a find balance that they didn’t need.
In their turn, village officials say they purposely underestimate fund balances so they always have a positive balance and are ready for unforeseen expenses.
Local officials also say their budgets are realistic because they underestimate revenue and overestimate expenses.
The two sides argue it out point-by-point in an audit report you can see here.
