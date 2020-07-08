Salmon Run Mall to reopen Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown's Salmon Run Mall will reopen Friday.
The mall's parent company, Pyramid Management Group, said it's "ecstatic" to welcome back tenants, employees and customers.
On Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced malls outside of New York City can open Friday if they have air circulating systems that can filter out COVID-19.
Pyramid CEO Stephen Congel, in a prepared statement, called the announcement "great news."
"With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions," he said. "We applaud New Yorkers who have been adhering to social distancing guidelines under extremely difficult circumstances over the past four months. This has clearly driven the decline of COVID-19 cases across the State. We are ecstatic to welcome them back safely and responsibly to our properties, and pledge to continue to do our part moving forward."
Pyramid Management Group said it’s looking forward to reopening its properties on Friday across New York state.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.