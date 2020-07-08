St. Lawrence County sees surge in social distancing, mask complaints

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A surge in complaints about people not complying with social distancing and not wearing masks is keeping St. Lawrence County busy.
County Attorney Steve Button is busy these days looking through the complaints - 175 of them filed in the last two weeks alone. All allege violations of New York’s pandemic regulations.
“I think that there is a heightened awareness as to the prospect of the so-called ‘second wave,’ the potential for an increase in infections,” he said.
A lot of people are complying with the regulations. They are wearing masks and social distancing. But the 175 complaints filed the last two weeks compare to just 100 filed in the previous two months.
“We have more people out in the public visiting restaurants and businesses. So because of that, the increase of population into those businesses, we’ve gotten an increase in violations,” said Brooks Bigwarfe, St. Lawrence County sheriff.
The county has given numerous verbal warnings and about 20 formal written ‘cease and desist’ orders. So far, there have been no fines.
When county officials took on this job, it seemed like it would be a short-term one. Now, four months later, they’re still doing it. And with COVID-19 surging in many places, they could be doing this for much longer than anyone expected.
All three Walmarts and both Lowe’s home improvement stores in the county have received written warnings.
“It also doesn’t surprise me that we’ve seen the majority of our complaints with respect to these big box stores,” said Button.
Button says those stores just plain attract more people.
Corporate Walmart says they have taken several steps to socially distance people in stores.
Lowe’s laid out a long list of measures they have taken, including updating store layouts.
Bigwarfe says deputies have so far focused their efforts on education.
“Being safe out there is our main priority,” he said.
In addition to the state’s ‘New York on PAUSE’ web site, complaints are also received through the county’s 911 emergency dispatch center.
