State issues warning to Can-Am Speedway over allowing spectators

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County officials say they’re not going after Can-Am Speedway over the speedway allowing fans in the stands. New York state has stepped in with a warning.
Around 900 fans were let into Lafargeville's Can-Am Speedway for a race last week.
And at the time, Jefferson County was looking to take action.
State guidelines call for no spectators at race tracks - a mandate that's been extended until August 2.
But now, Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray says the county is not pursuing penalties against the speedway.
"No, we've had conversations with Can-Am, with the owners and ultimately what we want them to do is just do what the guidance is out there and I think they're going to do that going forward," said Gray.
Can-Am owner Tyler Bartlett says he spoke with Jefferson County legislators at their meeting Tuesday.
When it comes to fans in the stands at future events, he says his goal isn't to go against the county.
"We want to open with spectators, but like I said, we're not going to defy the county. We're partners in this to get up and going," said Bartlett.
Bartlett says he has received a letter from the state warning the speedway of penalties if it continues to hold events with spectators.
A race at Can-Am scheduled for Friday has been canceled because of expected high temperatures.
According to state officials, penalties include, but aren't limited to, fines up to $10,000 and a suspension or revocation of state license to operate.
Gray says he's advocating to the state for racetracks to open with spectators.
And he says Can-Am has shown how a track can bring fans back safely.
"If nothing else came from his race on July 1, it was the fact that somebody who wants to do it responsibly can do it responsibly," said Gray.
Assemblymen Mark Walczyk and Ken Blaneknbush are also going to bat for north country racetracks. Thev’ve penned a letter to the governor in part to try to determine when they can open to fans again.
