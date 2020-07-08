Stephen U. Hillard, 82, of Massena

MASSENA , N.Y. (WWNY) - Stephen U. Hillard, 82, of Parker Avenue peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 at his home.
Steve was born December 28, 1937 in Easton, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Julie (Bogusky) Hillard. On January 7, 1955, he entered the US Air Force in Newark, New Jersey. He proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on December 11, 1958. He married Kay J. Apenborn on January 11, 1964 in Jersey City, New Jersey. She predeceased him on November 14, 2012.
After his discharge from the Air Force, he started his career as a mail handler with the United States Postal Service, where he remained until his retirement. He enjoyed watching the Food Network in recent years.
Steve is survived by his daughters, Lisa Hillard of Massena and Janet Meyers of Greely, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Brian, Teresa, Meghan, Brendan, and Matthew; his great grandchildren, Kaylee and Avery; and several brothers and sisters.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by a daughter, Lee Meyers-Hoffman.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Area 2, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
