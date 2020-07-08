Stephen U. Hillard, 82, of Massena

Steve was born December 28, 1937 in Easton, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Julie (Bogusky) Hillard. On January 7, 1955, he entered the US Air Force in Newark, New Jersey. He proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on December 11, 1958. He married Kay J. Apenborn on January 11, 1964 in Jersey City, New Jersey. She predeceased him on November 14, 2012.