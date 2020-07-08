Watertown’s sewage to be analyzed for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County is trying a new way of tracking COVID-19 - through sewage.
Globally, researchers are looking at wastewater to learn more about the virus.
Jefferson County will be working with Quadrant Biosciences to analyze Watertown's sewage.
Public health says the city's wastewater represents around 55,000 people and gives a good representation of COVID-19 activity in the county.
Public health says the data has helped predict COVID-19 hospitalizations in other areas and can show the effectiveness of social distancing and phased reopening.
The county will have one sample tested a week to start.
It will cost $250 per specimen.
