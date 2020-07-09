Beating the heat with ice cream

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's a tasty way to cool off in the heat - ice cream.
Ice cream stands in Watertown were busy dishing out sweet treats to people all day long as they tried to beat the heat.
Frosty's on Bradley Street has had good traffic not only Thursday, but this summer as a whole as the weather heats up and people long to get outside.
"It's been pretty busy the past couple days but even the past couple months have busier than I think we'd normaly be just because COVID and people have been looking to get out of the house and have something to do, so they come get ice cream," said Kassidy Montondo, Frosty's employee.
"I like ice cream any time and all the time but when it's hot out, it's a must have for me," said Sherry Stern, customer.
Customers say a little ice cream and some fresh air can be the perfect fix on a hot day.
