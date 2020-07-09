David L. Wells, 71, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - David L. Wells, 71, passed away at his home unexpectedly on July 6, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1948 in Parishville, son of the late Edwin and Anna (Stark) Wells. He attended schools in Parishville. On August 30, 1969, he married Elizabeth D. Rushlow at Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his five children; Mrs. Lawanda (Steve) Derouchie of North Carolina, Christina LaTray of North Carolina, David L. Wells, Jr. of Massena, Mrs. Sandra (Tony) Paquin of Massena, Peter and Bobby Jo Wells of Massena, his brothers; Paul and Beverly Wells of Hannawa Falls, Harry Wells of west Parishville, Gene Wells of Parishville, Donald and Debbie Wells of Raymondville and Lynn and Cheryl Wells of St. Regis Falls, many grandchildren, and great grand grandchildren. David was predeceased by one sister, Lorraine, and brother Derrick. David was a truck driver most of his career, working for Clark Phippen, Jim Sheehan and Waste Stream Management. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, cooking shows, Sci Fi, and listening to country music. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 pm. Physical restrictions per NYS regulations and face masks are required. Those wishing to donate, please consider the Diabetes Foundation or a charity of your choice. Flowers are gratefully declined.