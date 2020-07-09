Doria A. Dingman, 88, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Doria A. Dingman, 88, formerly of 787 Broadway Ave., died Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Graveside services in Riverside Cemetery, Cape Vincent will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. A full obituary will be published as soon as available.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cape Vincent Fire Department and Ambulance or to the Tibbetts Point Lighthouse Historical Society.
