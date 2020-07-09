Elizabeth J. “Betty” Tiffany, 87, of Glenfield

Betty is survived by her four children and their spouses, Paula J. Kendall and her companion, Mike Flynn of Glenfield, Carol A. and Patrick Millard, of Glenfield, Jane E. and Mindon Luther of Lyons Falls, Douglas E. and Mary E. Tiffany of Glenfield; her seven grandchildren, Mandi & Eric Highers of Carthage, Michael & Keri Millard of Lowville, Eric & Sara Luther of Carthage, Chad & Caitlin Luther of Forestport, Scot and Diana Luther of Turin, Jessica Tiffany of Tonawanda, Erin & Matthew Scheemaker of Cicero; and her two step-grandchildren, Bob and Tessa Millard of Lowville, and Trisha Millard of Watertown; Betty also has 12 great-grandchildren, Hali Highers, Dylan Highers, Gracie Highers, Trent Millard, Alyvia Millard, Aaron Luther, Ian Luther, Molly Luther, Harper Luther, Silas Luther, Maya Pender, Mason Pender; and four step great-grandchildren, Jordan Millard, USMC Corporal Brent Millard, Tanner Millard, Alyssa Millard; a step-great-great grandson Beckett Lyndaker. She is also survived by four sisters, Barbara Richards of Lowville; Marylou & Ted Kulpa of Castleton on the Hudson, Linda and Tom Zehr of Castorland; and Donna Krokowski of Lyons Falls; sisters-in-law, Nancy Gaylord & Fran Gaylord; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Harold; a son-in-law, Wayne Kendall; her granddaughter, Jessica Tiffany’s