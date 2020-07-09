Elizabeth J. “Betty” Tiffany, 87, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth J. “Betty” Tiffany, 87, formerly of Old Glendale, wife of the late Harold A. Tiffany, passed away at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility on Thursday morning, July 9, 2020.
Betty was born on April 7, 1933, a daughter of the late Kenneth Sr. and Mary Louise Sears Gaylord and graduated from General Martin High School in 1951. Harold and Betty were united in marriage on June 27, 1953 at the Glenfield United Methodist Church with Rev. Martin Weck officiating. Betty was employed by South Lewis Central School District as a teacher’s aide, as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, a shipping clerk for Beaverite Products, a CNA for the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, and eventually retiring from New York State Department of Transportation in 1995. After her retirement Betty spent her free time making greeting cards and doing Swedish embroidery.
Betty was a member of Glenfield United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Red Hatters and Valley Homemakers. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, picnics, camping, and especially watching her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. She also loved going to the outdoor concerts in Sackets Harbor.
Betty is survived by her four children and their spouses, Paula J. Kendall and her companion, Mike Flynn of Glenfield, Carol A. and Patrick Millard, of Glenfield, Jane E. and Mindon Luther of Lyons Falls, Douglas E. and Mary E. Tiffany of Glenfield; her seven grandchildren, Mandi & Eric Highers of Carthage, Michael & Keri Millard of Lowville, Eric & Sara Luther of Carthage, Chad & Caitlin Luther of Forestport, Scot and Diana Luther of Turin, Jessica Tiffany of Tonawanda, Erin & Matthew Scheemaker of Cicero; and her two step-grandchildren, Bob and Tessa Millard of Lowville, and Trisha Millard of Watertown; Betty also has 12 great-grandchildren, Hali Highers, Dylan Highers, Gracie Highers, Trent Millard, Alyvia Millard, Aaron Luther, Ian Luther, Molly Luther, Harper Luther, Silas Luther, Maya Pender, Mason Pender; and four step great-grandchildren, Jordan Millard, USMC Corporal Brent Millard, Tanner Millard, Alyssa Millard; a step-great-great grandson Beckett Lyndaker. She is also survived by four sisters, Barbara Richards of Lowville; Marylou & Ted Kulpa of Castleton on the Hudson, Linda and Tom Zehr of Castorland; and Donna Krokowski of Lyons Falls; sisters-in-law, Nancy Gaylord & Fran Gaylord; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Harold; a son-in-law, Wayne Kendall; her granddaughter, Jessica Tiffany’s
fiancé, Paul Pender; a sister & brother-in-law, Lois & Preston Brower; brothers, Kenneth Gaylord, Jr., Eugene Gaylord, William & Kazuko Gaylord, Richard and Faye Gaylord; two brothers-n-law, Karl Krokowski & David Richards.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Old Glendale Cemetery with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. Please follow Phase Four guidelines and wear masks. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A gathering at 3 G Fire Department will immediately follow the graveside service. Any food donations may be taken directly to the fire hall on Friday morning, July 17, 2020. Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, Activities Fund, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or to Glenfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 9, Turin, NY 13473. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
A special thank you is sent to the staff of the 4th floor of the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. Thank you for the care you gave our mom, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Condolences may be made at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
