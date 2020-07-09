Firefighters face ‘treacherous’ challenges during hot weather

"It's very, very treacherous. It takes a lot out of a person even without all that gear. But you start to add 50, 60 pounds of gear onto a person and it is designed to keep heat away from a person but it also keeps heat inside. This is for anybody out there is to stay well hydrated. You don't want to start in any work job, be in firefighting, or even going out to do construction work, or work in your garden. You don't want to be dehydrated going out," said Joe Plummer, director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management.