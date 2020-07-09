George E. Bibbins, 95, of Pinckney

PINCKNEY, N.Y. (WWNY) - George E. Bibbins, 95, long time resident of Pinckney, died Thursday morning July 9, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, where he had resided since September 2018. Calling hours will be at the Piddock Funeral Home, Adams on Monday at 2:00 pm, followed by a Masonic Service beginning at 3:00 pm. Burial will be private in the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman.