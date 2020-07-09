Heat advisory for some today & tomorrow, but hot for everyone

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to feel as if it’s in the mid- to upper 90s Thursday.
The actual temperature will be in the low 90s for most places, but the humidity will make it feel hotter.
There’s a heat advisory for Jefferson County and northern parts of St. Lawrence County starting at noon Thursday. It lasts until 7 p.m. Friday for St. Lawrence County and 8 p.m. Friday in Jefferson County.
Overnight lows will be in the 70s.
Friday will be another sunny, hot, and humid day with highs again in the 90s.
Our best bet for rain is Saturday with a 70 percent chance. Highs will be in the mid-80s under partly sunny skies.
There will be partly sunny skies and a 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
It will be partly sunny and in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Monday and a 30 percent chance on Tuesday.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 80s on Wednesday.
