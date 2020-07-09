Jennifer M. Bauman, 34, of Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jennifer M. Bauman, 34, of 6354 Applewood Dr., Fort Drum, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.
She was born on August 25, 1985 in Long Beach, California, the daughter of Steven and Sheila (Keever) Welter. Jennifer graduated from high school in Golden Valley, AZ in 2003. She then received an Associate’s Degree in Nutrition from the University of Phoenix.
Jennifer met David in Colorado where he was stationed and began his 16 year career in the US Army. The couple married on March 31, 2014 in Junction City, Kansas. While residing in Colorado, Jennifer worked for a local car dealership where she was in charge of processing titles. She would continue working for various dealerships while residing in Colorado, Kansas and South Carolina where her husband was stationed. The couple was transferred to Fort Drum in 2017. Jennifer became a homemaker and took great pride in raising her three sons. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing, gardening and she loved sports especially softball and baseball.
Among her survivors are her beloved husband, David Bauman, her three beautiful children, Jaysik, Ashton and Jaxson; her loving parents, Steven and Sheila Welter, Golden Valley, AZ; her two brothers and sister in law, Steven (Melissa) Welter and Tim Welter, Golden Valley, AZ; her maternal grandparents, Shirley and Bob Berdel, Golden Valley, AZ; her mother in law, Patrice Phillips, McGregor, Iowa; father in law and his wife, Mark and Sylvia Bauman, Salt Lake City, Utah; her brothers and sisters in law, Shannon (Scott) Koether, Joshua Bauman, Heather (Cortnie) Williams, Sara Bauman, Kevin Bauman, Matthew (Vicky) Alexander, Danielle (Jesse) Cupplas, Ashley Alexander and Nicole (Mitch) Sanchez, many nieces and nephews.
Jennifer and David are predeceased by their beautiful son, Hayden Bauman who passed in 2012. In his and Jennifer’s memory donations may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no local services. It was Jennifer’s wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will take place in Arizona.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
