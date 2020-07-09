Jennifer M. Bauman, 34, of Fort Drum

Jennifer met David in Colorado where he was stationed and began his 16 year career in the US Army. The couple married on March 31, 2014 in Junction City, Kansas. While residing in Colorado, Jennifer worked for a local car dealership where she was in charge of processing titles. She would continue working for various dealerships while residing in Colorado, Kansas and South Carolina where her husband was stationed. The couple was transferred to Fort Drum in 2017. Jennifer became a homemaker and took great pride in raising her three sons. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing, gardening and she loved sports especially softball and baseball.